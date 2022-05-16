Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

A promise to let first-home buyers dip into their super was the centre of the Liberal Party’s campaign launch yesterday. On today’s Electioncast, Bernard Keane speaks to Tips and Murmurs editor Charlie Lewis about how this is just the latest example of Scott Morrison creating policy that puts young Australians last.

