Craig McLachlan’s partner will return to the stand as she defends her husband in his defamation case over reports of sexual assault and harassment during theatrical and television productions.

Conductor Vanessa Scammell gave teary testimony on Monday about how McLachlan, 56, had been “sucker-punched” by articles published in January 2018.

Scammell said her husband had become a recluse, was afraid to answer phone calls and would surf at night to avoid being seen after the ABC and Fairfax published their allegedly defamatory articles.

“His joie de vivre has gone. He’s much less trusting,” she said.

While McLachlan denies allegations that he touched, kissed and groped actresses without permission, Scammell said her husband often gave hugs and kisses to fellow cast members as greetings and called people the “love of his life”.

Also on Monday, McLachlan was asked if he understood why some younger actresses would feel uncomfortable when he joked about his chances with them if he was younger.

“I’m just saying it’s obvious it’s a joke,” the actor replied to defence barrister Michael Hodge QC.

None of the women he had made the joke to had a bad reaction to it, McLachlan told the court.

He agreed that he had brought sexual jokes and pranks to the show, including deep-throating bananas, masturbating crew members’ arms and using the nickname “gobbler” for some in the 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show.

He defended the banana gag after Mr Hodge pointed out he had continued to use it in the 2017/18 run of the show.

“You don’t see any problem with pretending to fellate a banana in front of people you’ve either never met before or barely met before?” Mr Hodge asked.

“Comically in the theatre, in a television set, or on a film set, Mr Hodge, no,” McLachlan replied.

He admitted sending Christie Whelan Browne videos of himself fully clothed pretending to masturbate as well as clips pretending to orgasm in a toilet, but said the actress was not offended by them.

Scammell told the court that Whelan Browne had asked McLachlan if he could see her “slit” through her underwear, had snapped the elastic on his boxers and had whipped his buttocks with a towel.

Scammell is set to resume her evidence in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday.