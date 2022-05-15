Can a struggling government reverse its fortunes in less than a week? Scott Morrison will be hoping so, but appears in need of a second electoral miracle, with the prime minister addressing a largely unenthusiastic-looking selection of Liberal Party faithful at the campaign launch in Brisbane today.

With the gruelling six-week campaign entering its final stretch, the government has so far been unable to narrow Labor’s lead in all published opinion polls. Internally, party strategists are getting anxious.

The long campaign was meant to wear down Anthony Albanese. But since recovering from his opening day gaffe, the opposition leader has appeared to grow in stature.