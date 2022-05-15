Six days out from the election, the Liberal Party “launched” its campaign in Brisbane, a final opportunity for Scott Morrison, trailing in the polls, to get a much-needed jolt of momentum.

After a campaign fought largely on attacks on Labor, Morrison tried to defy criticism of his government as being “policy light” with a suite of new announcements. Here’s a few of the key points:

Reinvest super in homes

First-home buyers will be able to invest up to 40% of their superannuation, up to a maximum of $50,000, to help purchase property.