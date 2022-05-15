Greens leader Adam Bandt will lay out the priorities for his party should it hold the balance of power after Saturday’s federal election.

These include taking urgent action on climate change, dealing with the cost of living crisis and providing justice for Australia’s First Nations people by progressing the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“Voters deserve to know what will be on the negotiating table,” Mr Bandt will tell the party faithful at the Greens national campaign launch in Brisbane on Monday.

“Of course we want to see all our policies implemented, but these will be at the top of the list.”

The Greens will tackle the climate crisis by stopping new coal and gas mines, and address the rising cost of living by getting dental and mental health into Medicare, building affordable housing and making childcare free.

It also wants to tackle inequality and cost of living pressures by pushing to wipe student debt and increase income support above the poverty line.

At the same time it will make big corporations and billionaires pay their fair share of tax.

“This election has become a narrow contest between a terrible government that’s got to go and a visionless opposition that keeps agreeing with them,” Mr Bandt will say when he address .

“The Greens will kick the Liberals out and keep Labor on track.”

The Greens also released its policy costings, which were prepared by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office and relate to the period 2021/22 to 2024/25.

GREENS POLICY COSTINGS

EXPENDITURE:

* No new coal and gas mines and looking after coal workers – $2.8 billion

* Dental and mental health into Medicare – $17.4 billion

* Building one million affordable homes & better rights for renters – $9.3 billion

* Free childcare – $16 billion

* Wiping student debt – $33,.2 billion

* Lifting income support above the poverty line ($88/day) – $94.3 billion

* Progress on all elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart – $25 million

* Total expenditure – $173.02 billion

NEW REVENUE AND SAVINGS MEASURES:

* Tycoon Tax (Corporate Super-Profits Tax, Mining Super-Profits Tax and Corporate Tax Avoidance) – $80.4 billion

* Billionaires Tax (including Billionaires Pandemic levy) – $46.5 billion

* End the corporate handouts (Making Gas Exporters Pay and End Subsidies for Coal, Oil & Gas) – $55.9 billion

Total revenue and savings – $182.7 billion

NET SAVINGS TO THE BUDGET – $9.71 billion