Clouds of yellowing leaves and a tall white spire behind: the Christian Reformed Church of Kingston, south of Hobart, is surrounded by elms -- none of your evergreen stuff. The Easter Sunday sky is grey and wan, a festival of rebirth, but in the autumn. Ahead, families are walking in, three, four, five children, teenagers in crocodile file between parents, the car park is filling. They are coming for the ceremony of the resurrection. So am I, in a way -- for I am on the trail of Kingston CRC's most celebrated son (OK, second-most celebrated): Senator Eric Abetz, fighting for his political life, as the third part of the Liberal Senate team's holy trinity.

Kingston and the Christian Reformed Church is -- or was, until recently -- Abetz Central, the state's number one conservative representative, as Tasmanian, and as resemblant to, a souvenir apple core with a faced carved into it. Kingston and the CRC has been his base for decades, and they have served him dutifully and well. Alas, no longer. The Liberal Party has long wanted to rid themselves of this meddlesome adenoidal-voiced priest, and now the deed has been done by Abetz's former COS, now Senator, Jonathon Duniam, a CRC member himself, with Eric dumped to the third slot. Eric never saw it coming, apparently. If only there were a book that told a story like that...

So Eric is running a vote below the line, put Eric first. That is more of a possible goer than in any other states. Tasmanians love to vote below the line, see it as a sort of political Keno, pride themselves on their sure-footedness in placing 50-plus numbers correctly, love a preference flow of leaping arabesques across the ticket, National Party to SDA Labor to Team Lambie to an independent who thinks Birds Aren't Real, and so on.