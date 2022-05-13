A Thursday night. An election campaign. No sport. That meant the ABC's Q+A drew higher numbers than usual: 411,000, up from 360,000 the week before. With 10 days to go until polling day, this episode was all about the undecided voters.

It aired after Foreign Correspondent with 529,000, up from 445,000 a week earlier. Hawaiian nationalism was more appealing than being undecided about the election. Is that why ScoMo went there during the bushfires?

Seven’s Big Brother drew 538,000 -- no change, really. Even MasterChef Australia managed to sneak into the national top 10 with 664,000 national viewers, up from 620,000 a week ago (with no NRL on Nine last night). Still, sport got a look-in -- with 447,000, Seven’s The Front Bar did better than Q+A.