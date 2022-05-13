One of the biggest problems for Scott Morrison's reelection campaign has been his inability to turn the campaign to issues favourable to himself and the Liberals. And it's gotten significantly worse over the last week, Crikey's latest data from Isentia shows.

In the seven days to Wednesday this week, only two of the top 15 issues in election coverage were favourable to the Coalition. The rest either break both ways, or favour Labor. The dominant issue, of course, was cost of living, which has increasingly become a Labor issue as inflation and interest rates have become centrepieces of campaign debate.

The second biggest issue, of course, was wages. Labor must be unable to believe its luck that -- allegedly as the result of an accident -- days of the campaign were given over to the simple framing that Labor wants low-paid workers to get a pay rise and Scott Morrison -- backed by the media -- doesn't.