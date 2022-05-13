Question: how have women, and the issues critical to them, featured in the federal election campaign so far? Answer: google it, mate! Just kidding, I already did, and the search results show coverage of derivative “gotcha” questions about how you define our half of the species, followed by polls showing no change to Morrison’s chronically low support amongst female voters.

And let’s face it, why would women -- as women -- have a nice thing to say about a man who relies on his wife to understand basic concepts like rape is bad, and his merry band of misogynist and handsy representatives.

Indeed, the government’s inability to get pretty much anything right when it comes to women has meant we are struck in the same place we were at the last election: unable to move on from basic deficits like the numerically few women on the conservative side, even as we watch those numbers dwindle as the few that are there complain, resign or both because of aforementioned issues with misogyny and handsiness, with lashings of gender-based bullying for good measure.