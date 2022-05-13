With the 2024 budget night in the rearview mirror, the media cycle has quickly moved on for the Albanese government, and attention is focusing on the looming final report of the Robodebt royal commission.

The commission has already completed its primary task, of inflicting humiliation on a succession of former Liberal ministers, including former prime minister and now Woodside board member Scott Morrison, repaying the Coalition for its trade union and pink batts royal commissions almost a decade on from the Tony Abbott era.

Former DFAT secretary Kathryn Campbell also came under heavy fire in proceedings, along with a conga line of high-ranking bureaucrats, with their standard responses of "I'll take that on notice" and "that's a policy matter for government" useless in judicial proceedings. The humiliation of one former social services deputy secretary, who gamely tried to stick to talking points through a gruelling session with counsel assisting, went viral early on.