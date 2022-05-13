Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

There are a handful of seats in NSW on razor-thin margins. So thin, in fact, that they could sway the election. On today’s Electioncast, associate editor Amber Schultz recounts visiting Gilmore and Eden-Monaro over the past week where she heard what candidates and voters have to say about next week’s election.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.