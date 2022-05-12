Well, wasn’t it nice to see two leaders who followed their handlers' instructions for a change, dialled down the fake outrage and aggressive interjections and had a reasonable, well-tempered debate. It was a third go, mind you, after the trial run (almost unseen) on Sky News and then the slanging match on Nine on Sunday night.

Seven didn’t do anyone any favours with the late start -- the debate aired at 9.10pm. The appalling Big Brother averaged 564,000, the debate 811,000, which meant there was a solid turn-on of 44% (even though the debate’s audience was down 93,000 from Sunday’s 904,000). But the turn-on tells us there was genuine interest, and for it to average 771,000 across 10pm (bedtime for many these days) tells us the level of interest was high.

On Sunday there was actually a small turn-off from Lego Masters -- 953,000 to the debate’s 904,000. The huge turn-on last night -- 247,000 viewers nationally -- was probably the most important bit of data from the TV ratings. If anything, the size of the turn-on tells us the debate idea remains alive in Australian election campaigns.