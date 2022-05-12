Any eastern state viewers addicted enough to politics to tune in to the final leaders debate last night -- implicitly pitched at WA, it didn't start until after 9pm for the majority of the country -- got a taste of life in a one-paper town.

The West Australian's logo was all over the walls behind the two leaders as they spoke, and for the final third they were joined by the paper's political editor Lanai Scarr for state-centric questions.

In 2016 The West took over its only print competitor, The Sunday Times. In 2019 it bought out News Corp’s stake in the Community News Group, putting almost every print publication in Western Australia under the control of Kerry Stokes, who also owns Channel Seven. Anyone wanting to win the west had better pay attention to The West.