Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

Some view WA as key to the 2022 election, which is perhaps why the last leaders debate between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was scheduled at a much more palatable time for sandgropers. On today’s Electioncast, our man in the west Charlie Lewis spoke to Imogen Champagne about the debate and what he’s seeing on the ground in WA.

