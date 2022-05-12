The voter divide is palpable across the Eden-Monaro electorate in the south-east corner of NSW.

Although some paddocks near Mogo are dotted with signs for Liberal candidate Jerry Nockles, the ones near Bermagui have “liar” scrawled under them. Drivers are accosted in Cooma by bright yellow signs for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party and in Cobargo by bright orange signs picturing Prime Minister Scott Morrison holidaying in Hawaii.

The region has been devastated by years of droughts, the Black Summer bushfires, COVID-19 and now floods. It would be understandable if residents were apathetic -- instead they’re passionate and very distrustful.