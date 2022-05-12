Remember "class war"? References to class war were incessant in the 2019 campaign, with Bill Shorten portrayed as a class warrior out to get "the top end of town" -- a phrase he readily used himself.

"Class warfare is set to dominate this election," News Corp stenographers wrote at the beginning of the 2019 campaign. John Howard memorably emerged to accuse Shorten of "class warfare".

As always, whenever the phrase "class warfare" is being employed by the powerful, it's a good indicator there is a class war going on -- but it's a defence of existing economic structures that favour the wealthy and the powerful and punish the low-paid and the young.