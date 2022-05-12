Arguing with those you disagree with feels impossible these days. On this we all agree, although the diagnosis of the problem varies widely: hyperpolarisation of the polity, social media anonymity and silos, snowflakism raising the stakes, etc.

But what if the real problem is that some citizens -- perhaps up to 25% -- have no interest in arguing, well or otherwise? What if they don’t care about the preservation or success of the democratic forms of governance of which such civilised debate is a hallmark, and that it supports? Instead they have other ideas about how to solve disagreement. Like humiliating, standing over, repressing or -- when all else fails -- simply blowing those they consider foes away?

Welcome to the authoritarian voter, a person whose primal needs have been reshaping American democracy since way back when, whose commitment to violence has made home-grown terrorism a persistent and evolving threat in the United States and whose grievances and rage are now being cultivated in Australia.