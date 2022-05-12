The pub is streaming the big fight -- Paul Gallen v Kris Terzievski. Locals cheer and clap as two muscular men beat the bejesus out of each other.

I sit in a dark corner and watch two far less physically substantial men try to land blows -- and fail.

Billed as the final showdown, last night's Seven Network-hosted debate between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese didn't engage the locals at the Hotel Queanbeyan, less than 10km from Canberra in the bellwether seat of Eden-Monaro.