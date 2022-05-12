Yawn.
After the Sunday night street brawl, yesterday’s final leaders debate on Seven at the adult-friendly time of 9.10pm was an altogether more placid, tired affair.
This is no shade to Mark Riley, who did an impeccable job as moderator, managing to keep things civil and audible while giving Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese enough leeway to get in a few blows.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.