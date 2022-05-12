He quit the ministry, despite doing “nothing wrong”, but he’s still “technically in cabinet”, although some other bloke has been doing his job.

He disappeared during the election campaign only to turn up in a very casual jumper and ask reporters to please email him questions — but both he and Prime Minister Scott Morrison insist he will be welcomed back to the cabinet should the Coalition win on May 21.

And remember: he knows nothing — NOTHING — about the half a million dollar taxpayer payout to his former press secretary.

If you were giving the Alan Tudge story a review on Goodreads the key points would be: interesting, but way too many plot holes.

So what is the story of Tudge? Here’s a quick explainer.

Background

In November, Tudge’s former staffer Rachelle Miller revealed that she and Tudge had conducted a secret affair while she worked for him. Tudge publicly admitted to the affair and apologised to his family.

Then in December, Miller lodged formal allegations that Tudge had been emotionally and physically abusive during a consensual affair. Tudge denies the allegations.

Morrison announced an independent investigation into the allegations, and Tudge stepped down from the ministry. Stuart Robert, minister for aged care, picked up his portfolio while Tudge was on personal leave. Michael Bradley gives a very good wrap-up here of what we know about this case.

The independent inquiry

At last night’s leaders debate, Morrison said of the issue: “We had an independent inquiry. We dealt with the matter.”

The independent inquiry found insufficient evidence that Tudge breached the ministerial standards. Despite finding apparently no evidence of wrongdoing, Tudge remained on the backbench. Weird. Further, Miller didn’t participate in the inquiry, as she claimed the government had ignored her concerns over its terms of reference and she thought the investigation “smacks of a political fix”. She hasn’t even been given the inquiry’s report, despite being at the centre of it.

The $500,000 payout

Last night, debate host Mark Riley asked Morrison a seemingly straightforward question: “Don’t taxpayers have the right to know why they’ve paid half a million dollars in compensation to your education minister Alan Tudge’s press secretary and former lover, if he apparently did nothing wrong?”

Morrison answered: “This matter, I’m advised, has not even been settled.”

News.com.au reported in early April that Miller was set to receive a taxpayer-funded compensation payment of at least $500,000, plus legal costs. This was later confirmed by Guardian Australia. Then later that week, Coalition campaign spokeswoman Anne Ruston said on ABC’s Radio National the payout was not related to the misconduct allegations raised by Miller but “a separate matter”.

A SEPARATE matter? There’s another matter worth half a million bucks?!

Last night Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese called for a little bit of transparency, please, around why taxpayers are forking over a tidy $500,000. Morrison replied that it was a matter of a personal nature — but Miller has released Morrison and the Commonwealth of confidentiality obligations towards her — meaning the government is free to share all information.

But wait, he’s still a minister!

With Tudge moving himself to the backbench just a few months out from an election, the consensus was that he would just slowly disappear into the night. Indeed, Morrison’s words are what made people think this when he said in early March: “Today [Tudge] has informed me that in the interests of his family and his own well-being and in order to focus on his reelection as the member for Aston he is not seeking to return to the frontbench, and I support his decision.”

However. In the very first week of the election campaign, Morrison surprised everyone by saying Tudge was “technically” still a member of his cabinet, and that he hoped he would return to his portfolio if the Coalition was reelected.

He confirmed this again last night, saying that Tudge still had a “warrant as a minister”.

“He has not resigned as a minister, nor has he been dismissed,” Morrison said. “He will be happy to come back and serve in the ministry, and I welcome that.”

And by the way, where is Tudge?

To put a cherry on top of the mystery Tudge sundae, he has rarely been sighted. In fact, for a red hot minute #whereistudge was trending on Twitter.

Rumour has it our own correspondent-at-large Guy Rundle was trying to track him down but to no avail. It was Sky News that found him, campaigning in his Melbourne electorate. When asked about the payout to Miller, Tudge said: “As the prime minister said, he’s unaware and I’m unaware. It’s a matter for the Department of Finance.”

So neither the PM nor the minister/not minister at the centre of the case have any idea why there’s been a $500,000 payout — it’s just a finance thing.

Tudge was sure of one thing though, telling Sky News: “The prime minister has made clear that should we be reelected and I’m in a position to step back up, then I shall do so.”