Depending on the outcome on May 21, many of the key players in our body politic may be moving on to new stages of their lives. Crikey satirist Tom Red spent the week with transition-whisperers, school careers counsellors and carnival psychics to try and uncover what the future may hold for our betters.

Scott Morrison

Could be: Jim’s Mowing franchisee

Should be: The Surprise Spruiker

Will be: Whitehaven executive

Anthony Albanese

Could be: Wednesday-night DJ at the Gasoline Pony bar in Marrickville

Should be: Stand-in for Reggie the Rabbit, South Sydney’s team mascot

Will be: John Holland infrastructure lobbyist, focusing on VFT projects

Penny Wong

Could be: Secretary-general of the United Nations

Should be: The new host of the ABC’s Hard Quiz

Will be: A disquietingly forensic addition to the P&C Association at her kids’ school

Dave Sharma

Could be: New host of Amazon Prime’s Luxe Listings: Sydney

Should be: Working with Oxfam Australia on food security programs in Timor-Leste

Will be: A day trader with a chip on his shoulder

Bridget McKenzie

Could be: An elite member of the SAS

Should be: A minimum-wage cleaner, responsible for the sanitation and maintenance of all pre-1990 sports change rooms in non-marginal seats

Will be: Inaugural CEO of the Australian branch of the National Rifle Association

Richard Marles

Could be: A difficult question in future editions of Trivial Pursuit

Should be: A regular participant of police identification parades. Just having Marles there makes the other suspects more memorable

Will be: The unflappable Bert to Christopher Pyne’s flamboyant Ernie in the inevitable reboot of the Pyne & Marles show on Sky.

Michaelia Cash

Could be: CEO of Squawky Talky, an online provider of niche and novelty voices for Sat Nav systems

Should be: The host of new SBS cooking show The World of Indian Food

Will be: Mistaken for Julie Bishop for the rest of her days

Bill Shorten

Could be: Brand ambassador for “Sideways Sausage Day”

Should be: Australia’s best-known ASMR superstar

Will be: CEO of the Zinger Institute — a not-for-profit dedicated to protecting promising careers from the scourge of lame puns, non-sequiturs and bad deliveries

Peter Dutton

Could be: An Easter Island statue

Should be: Returned to the icy wasteland of Tuber Hoth where his 12 blood-husbands await his triumphant return

Will be: A popular attraction in a Beijing petting zoo

Clive Palmer

Could be: A well-loved philanthropist

Should be: A constitutional lawyer based in Fremantle

Will be: The patron saint of cash-starved mainstream media organisations and purveyors of Pantone Medium Yellow C