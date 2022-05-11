Just one of those nothing nights when the 5.30pm portion of Seven's The Chase Australia can once again be the top-rating non-news program in the nation, its 923,000 viewers ranking it seventh nationally from 5.30-6pm.

When a cheaply made quiz program that is a local version of a foreign format (UK, in this case) does better than the expensively made local versions of foreign formats like Lego Masters, MasterChef and Big Brother) you know wised-up viewers are not all that eager to watch FTA TV ... nor are they really watching pay TV as well. This isn’t the first time The Chase has stood out on some nights, and it won’t be the last.

That put it ahead (though in a different timeslot) of Nine’s Lego Masters with a solid 866,000, while MasterChef Australia stagnated with 662,000 and Big Brother fell under 600,000 to 598,000 (but no doubt will do well in the BVOD streaming figures in a week as all those teenagers who promised their parents they would do their homework and not watch such rubbish eventually stream said rubbish on their phones, laptops or tablets).