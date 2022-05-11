There’s a desperation in the air this election, a demand for attention, a real “you’re going to miss us when we’re gone” energy. And that’s just the traditional media.

It’s coming across equally from free-to-air commercial television and the old mastheads, still culturally dominated at their heart by the physicality of what Rudyard Kipling rhapsodised as that “old Black Art we call the daily Press”.

With good reason. The media is already diminished by cuts and closures. By the time we get to the 2025 election it will be a very different media landscape. Printed papers, for one, will likely be no more.