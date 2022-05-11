Beneath the trumpets and the shouting, the shitshow debates and the fake gaffes, there is one issue that no one's really talking about, and that's the profound differences between Labor and Coalition over reform of federal-state relations as regards corporate shipping regula... Hah, who are we kidding? Who cares about anything like that?

I have no idea about anything anymore except who's up, who's down? We're like players at the craps table: quit the commentary, just roll the damn dice. Ten days to go, and it's starting to feel over. Though it will get interesting, a week of dirt-sheets and stunts, an ultra-late Liberal campaign launch, and then three or four days waiting for the 72-hour surprise, the stunningly lying gotcha, the hoax, dropped too late to reply to.

With a dozen or more viable independent candidates, such surprises may be going off everywhere. Are the teal candidates ready for how dirty, brutal and sudden this could get?