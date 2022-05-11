Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

After going guns blazing after Bill Shorten in the 2019 election — a decision that Labor says lost them the election — all eyes are on Clive Palmer and what he does in the dying days of the campaign. On today’s Electioncast, federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman spoke to news editor Georgia Wilkins about the Australian political chaos agent and whether he’ll keep attacking both major parties or instead focus his sights on one target.

