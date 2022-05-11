Australia's major pollsters are all tipping Labor to beat the Coalition on election day. But one data firm says it has picked up a trend showing the contest is much closer than it seems.

Elisa Choy is the founder and managing director of Maven Data, a company that uses a form of artificial intelligence called natural language processing to glean insights from open source data, including social media, websites and blogs. Essentially it slurps up as much information online that it can, then applies a secret sauce so it can find trends about what people are thinking about and how they're thinking about it.

In the past, Maven Data has used its tools to extract insights on subjects ranging from Australians' attitudes towards migration, the wellness industry globally, and the 2020 US election. Choy even brags it has been able to predict the past three winners of the reality television show The Voice.