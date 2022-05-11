"That was Len Buckeridge's idea. He was a very, very good ... Well, not a very good friend, but my wife and I knew Tootsie, his wife ... "

One Nation candidate Bill Edgar is answering a question about the proposal to move the Fremantle Port in a characteristically scenic manner. His voice sounds like he sells second-hand couches on commercial radio, and he's decked out in a ferry captain's outfit which he has yet to explain. More than once before the evening is done, he will declare "I AM Fremantle!"

Fremantle the place and Fremantle the electorate are two very different things. Even if you’ve never been to Western Australia, you probably have some idea of “Freo”, WA's hippie/cosmopolitan port city. Starting out as a distinctly unpromising tent city rife with often comically horrific crime and disorder, it was initially saved by an influx of convict labour, which built Fremantle Prison, one of the many heritage buildings that still stand.