Things are getting heated in the battle for Chisholm.

At a candidates forum last night, Liberal MP Gladys Liu’s opening was interrupted by a peak student politics-level protest. Max Mok, a Hong Kong independence activist, and Drew Pavlou, an anti-Chinese Communist Party Senate candidate, stormed the event at Melbourne’s Mount Waverley Community Centre yelling: “Gladys Liu is taking money from the Chinese government.” They then scattered a bunch of yuan notes across the floor.

Chisholm, in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, is the Liberal Party’s second most marginal electorate, and a seat Labor’s Carina Garland is desperate to win. With a high Chinese-Australian population it could be a key test for how the Morrison government’s “tough on Beijing” rhetoric plays in a large but diverse diaspora population.