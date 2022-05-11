Australia’s relationship with Pacific Islands nations and territories -- and the aid and attention they've been given -- has been as long as it has been uneven.

“It’s been on again-off again. It’s been piecemeal and it’s been too reactive. If you turn the clock back 50 years and look at the amount spent on aid to the Pacific, people there should have gained a better standard of living by now," a former senior diplomat said.

The general view is that the Department of Foreign Affairs has also sent junior and lesser skilled diplomats to the Pacific so that Australian posts there are either training grounds or graveyards for diplomatic staff. But now they are centre stage, thanks to China's deal with the Solomon Islands.