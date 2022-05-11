For the past three years, 63-year-old Richard Hamon has fronted the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) fighting for more funding under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Legally blind due to a degenerative genetic condition, what he wants is simple: money to travel to major cities for vision assistance assessments, assistive technology to help him use his computer, and to keep living independently -- working, gardening and bushwalking.

But in 2020 he was granted $25,080 a year in NDIS funding, not even enough to cover the cost of trips to Melbourne for specialist appointments. He took that decision to the AAT to be heard in front of an independent third party.