It's May 2024. Jim Chalmers has just handed down the second Labor budget -- the third if you count the September economic statement back in 2022, a virtual mini-budget that brought Anthony Albanese's post-election popularity to a rapid close as the new government cut back on spending, declaring that surging interest rates demanded fiscal discipline.

It's been a grim two years. Interest rates are now 2.25%, with the Reserve Bank signalling at its May meeting it may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle but will wait to consider further evidence -- chief among which, according to the commentariat, is the size of the budget deficit.

Chalmers has unveiled a deficit of $29 billion, lower than expectations but evidence, opposition leader Peter Dutton says, of Labor's reckless obsession with debt and deficits.