It speaks volumes about how skewed our politics -- and the media reporting of it -- has become that Anthony Albanese saying workers' real wages should not fall is deemed controversial by the press and denounced by Scott Morrison.

In an election (wrongly) labelled as about nothing, at least we have a strikingly clear distinction on a basic economic issue: Labor doesn't want real wages to fall, while the official Morrison position -- backed by the media -- is that anything less than a substantial fall in real wages now is "economic vandalism".

Remember, Australian workers now have slightly lower real wages than they did in 2013, so the fall in real wages demanded by Morrison, the media and business will be on top of a near-decade of zero growth for households -- something most of the media, with some important exceptions like Ross Gittins, ignored.