Anthony Albanese wants a 5.1% lift in the minimum wage -- but how would that affect the economy?

Looking at jobs, inflation and poverty, uncertainty and paradoxes mean there are arguments a motivated person could use for or against.

Effect on jobs

Economics 101 says higher minimum wages will make businesses employ fewer people. The problem in Australia is not enough people have taken economics 201, which says that economics 101 is an oversimplification.