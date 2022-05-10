Polling suggests that Scott Morrison, rather than making up ground on Anthony Albanese and Labor, is starting to drift further behind. He has less than a fortnight to reverse that trend, lift the Coalition's vote, and hope preferences from long-time Coalition supporter Clive Palmer can offset a stronger Labor vote.

But as Cam Wilson noted yesterday, Morrison's reputation as a formidable campaigner (partly the result of defeating a big-target Labor in 2019, part media manufacture) is taking a battering as he struggles to shift voter sentiment. Morrison himself is a big part of the problem: he's now a known quantity with voters, and voters, especially women, don't like what they see.

But the Coalition's campaign tactics have also been dramatically less successful. The Morrison campaign, carefully prepared in advance with help from right-wing strategist and Lynton Crosby protégé Isaac Levido, has incorporated successful elements from other right-wing campaigns, drawing from the Republicans in the US and from Boris Johnson in the UK (Levido was a key Tory strategist in 2019), as well as from Morrison's own "miracle" 2019 win.