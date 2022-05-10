Look, ma, I didn’t have to duck! The Nine network was safe again on Monday night.

Seven started yet another series of Big Brother which will do well on replay and streaming, but the 682,000 for the launch was as good as MasterChef got a couple of weeks ago. MasterChef beat Big Brother's return last night with 721,000, and Lego Masters averaged 807,000 for Nine. The ABC easily topped Ten for third with the great Australian Story episode on the late Bon Scott with 920,000 viewers, Four Corners with 756,000, and Media Watch with 648,000.

A crow too early on Monday morning by Michael Rowland on the ABC's News Breakfast’s about the program beating Nine’s Today every morning Monday to Friday last week (into second behind Seven’s Sunrise) for the first time in 13 years. "The result reflects our key point of difference to the other shows. We don’t have ‘news’ in our title for nothing," reports had Rowland saying. The OzTAM ratings for the same Monday morning told a different story: Today with 303,000 nationally easily toppled News Breakfast with 278,000.