Craig McLachlan will continue giving evidence at his defamation trial against Fairfax Media, the ABC and actress Christie Whelan Browne over allegations of misconduct during a 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show.

McLachlan, 56, is suing the outlets and Whelan Browne over claims made in 2018 reports of assault, indecent assault, harassment and that he exposed himself to female cast members during the rock musical’s 2014 Australian run.

The Gold Logie winner is also suing over claims about his conduct in other shows.

The actor denies the claims against him while the media outlets are defending the accusations in the NSW Supreme Court on the basis of truth.

McLachlan will take the witness stand for a second day on Tuesday after previously rejecting improper kissing of female actresses in the risque musical.

He has said the backstage atmosphere involved physical displays of affection as well as actresses in a lesbian routine, smacks on the bottom, “wedgies”, “spectacular vampire kisses” and “goosing”, a term for a “poke up the buttocks”.

The actor has also given evidence that Whelan Browne would flick the elastic of people’s pants, try to “whip” down cast members’ warm-up pants and on one occasion asked him about the visibility of her vagina.

The defence case revolves around the testimony of 11 women who worked with McLachlan on the musical and on other television and theatre productions.

Witnesses set to appear for the plaintiff include the actor’s partner, conductor Vanessa Scammell, several actors and around 10 reputational witnesses.