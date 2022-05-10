It must have been daunting from the candidates’ point of view -- five of them perched on stools facing a capacity crowd of 200 in Avalon cinema who were, literally, passing buckets of hot popcorn.

However, if the audience was expecting a fiery sequel to the shambolic Nine Network's leaders debate the previous evening, moderator Geraldine Doogue, the redoubtable ABC broadcaster, was having none of it.

The tone for last night's debate was set early and firmly. This wouldn’t be like that “other debate”, said Doogue. Candidates would have time to state their case, ask one question of another panellist, and then answer pre-submitted questions from the audience, “and I will be keeping time, I promise you. Here’s my clock!"