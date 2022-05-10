If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

Meaningful action on climate change. I’m extremely frustrated at the lack of recognition of the dangers facing us as a result of climate change and also of the amazing economic opportunities we could be taking advantage of.

It is very clear that the Morrison government has no intention of taking real action on climate change, despite the 2019 bushfires, bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef, repeated flooding events and so many other clear signs.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I still remember everything about the moment I was told my father had died when I was 13 years old: where I was, who was there, the weather, the time of day. For me as a child and for my family this was, of course, life changing.

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

When my triplets were born! We had had some difficulty getting pregnant so finding out that we were having triplets was amazing. It was a difficult pregnancy, they were born more than five weeks premature, but they were healthy thankfully.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her career was groundbreaking and very much against the odds, facing discrimination from her university days onwards. She took on a lot of very hard cases for the time, including those involving women’s rights, because no one else would. Millions of people were able to realise their rights and live better lives as a result of her work.

What would your final meal be?

Loukoumades, the Greek donut with honey and cinnamon syrup. My husband and I had them on our first date and they bring back great memories.