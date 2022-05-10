Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

The 2022 federal election campaign has brought to the fore questions about political journalism and how it best serves its audience. On today’s Electioncast, Crikey investigations editor David Hardaker explains to audience editor Imogen Champagne the open letter he wrote to Australian journalists about how improving the quality of coverage rests on their shoulders.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.