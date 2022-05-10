Many voters will be acquainting themselves with a new set of candidates this election, as significant numbers of Aussies have relocated since 2019.

The work-from-home revolution spurred by office shutdowns has enabled thousands of workers otherwise anchored to CBDs to move farther afield. Net migration from capital cities to regional areas has doubled during the pandemic. The past two years were the first since 1981 when Australia's regional population grew more than the capital cities.

The media is starting to take notice, with some stoking alarm about Greenies moving in next door to Nationals-voting farmers. So, could tree changers really give the bush a leftward push?