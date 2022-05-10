You pass through maybe 10 distinct countries on Indian Ocean Drive, a 270km stretch of road along the edge of Western Australia that gets you most of the way from Perth to Geraldton.

You go past gnarled alien trees, leafless and hunched in supplication to the sea breeze; then rocky fields of pale desaturated green; then rolling hills of those scrubby bushes that thrive by the ocean; then still glistening salt lakes, or great cliff-like white sand dunes bursting through the greenery to the east.

Small communities rise and shrink to the west, signs for new housing estates pop up in the middle of nowhere, bleached near-white by the sun. A little less than an hour north of Perth, near Guilderton, you enter the electorate of Durack. It's another 330km till you hit Geraldton, Durack’s southernmost regional hub.