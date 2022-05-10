Late last year the official Facebook page of Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt turned up in a group called Auspol shitposting. The Facebook group comprising 3000 very online Australians is dedicated to discussing Australian politics (“auspol”) through the creation and sharing of ironically low-quality memes and posts (“shitposting”).

It’s not a type of online space where politicians usually hang out -- inauthentic, cringe-making social media posts from politicians are often the subject of lampooning by group members -- which is why Bandt’s arrival attracted some attention in the group. Members waited for him to post something, posting memes about his silent presence. (Unbeknown to them, Bandt’s participation was an accident. A Greens staffer had accidentally joined with the official account rather than their own.)

Then the Bandt account finally spoke.