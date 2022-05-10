Anthony Albanese has backed a 5.1 per cent hike in the minimum wage in order to keep up with rising inflation.

The comments come after a submission from the Australian Council of Trade Unions to the Fair Work Commission backing a rise in the minimum wage of 5.5 per cent.

While earlier he did not say whether he supported the ACTU’s submissions, he indicated workers should not be left behind by the rising cost of living.

“You should be able to pay your rent, to buy food, to get by, and the Fair Work Commission should bear that in mind in the decision that they make,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday.

“Labor has a plan to lift wages and that is what we will do.”

The ACTU wants an increase in the minimum wage from $20.33 to $21.45 an hour, or $42,384.84 a year.

Mr Albanese said the minimum wage should keep up with the cost of living.

It comes as the country’s inflation levels increased to 5.1 per cent, the highest in two decades.

“When the Fair Work Commission considers any minimum pay increase, people should not go backwards,” Mr Albanese said.

“We have a government that have low wage growth as a key feature of their economic architecture, they’ve said that.”

Asked whether Mr Albanese could make wages rise, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Sydney radio 2GB: “He can’t do that. He has just been pulling people’s legs.”