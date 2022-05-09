This is supposed to be Scott Morrison’s time to shine. The man who won the unwinnable election is back in his natural habitat on the campaign trail. Every day, the prime minister seems to relish leading a bus of disoriented reporters and camera people to multiple carefully stage-managed photo opportunities while unencumbered by the distraction of governing.

Last election, he made a miracle happen. Morrison, in signing up for a monster six-week campaign, bet on his ability to make it happen again: “I’m going to lead, and I’m asking you once again to follow me to election victory,” he promised the party room in February.

Except, it’s not happening. If you go by any of the major polls, Scott Morrison and the Coalition are stuck well behind Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party. If anything, they’ve lost a tiny bit of ground. Other than a dip and then a return in approval for Albanese after the first week’s gaffe -- a weakness that Morrison pounced on and prosecuted -- national polls show that things remain remarkably consistent at a time when polls usually tighten.