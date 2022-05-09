The Issue

With cost of living and a federal integrity commission dominating the leaders debate and election campaign, issues facing First Nations peoples have largely been left out of the discourse.

The Greens are leading the way with policies to improve First Nations peoples' quality of life, followed by Labor then Liberal -- though Labor leader Anthony Albanese has largely avoided spruiking these policies in press conferences.

While Labor's website has a page dedicated to its First Nations policies, ranging from land conservation to adding a voice to Parliament, the Liberal Party has no new policies -- and avoids mentioning Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in pages dedicated to healthcare, education and regional Australia.