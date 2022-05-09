About 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland. At major border crossings such as Medyka, they’re welcomed with free SIM cards, access to social services, and rights to live, work and study in the European Union. The support from the local community has been huge.

But less than 400 kilometres north of Medyka, asylum seekers are treated very differently.

Sirwan has been stuck in the snow-dusted forests between Belarus and Poland for nearly five months with his wife and three children. Neither country will accept him, and he’s been forced back to the Belarusian border by Polish officials three times. His family fled Kurdistan in Iraq to get their daughter medical treatment. Along their journey, they met up with another family and now camp in the forest together. There are seven children in his group stuck in no man’s land between the two countries.