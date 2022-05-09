The increase in the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s cash rate target has made public service pay rises more problematic. The RBA has long held the view that public sector wages need to increase. Government wage caps are one of the reasons, among many others, why wage growth in Australia has stagnated.

There are more than 2 million public sector employees, a tad under 20% of total employment. Low wages in the public sector thus have a dampening effect on wages more generally.

Most public sector employees are at state level (think thousands of teachers, nurses, police, road workers, firefighters and the like). In the face of strike action over wages and conditions, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has promised pay increases in the June state budget.