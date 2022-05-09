The election is now Labor's to lose, after momentum swung behind the opposition after last week's interest rate rise.

In 2019, despite Labor being convinced they were headed for victory, Bill Shorten and his team could never quite pull away from Morrison and his relentless, brilliantly effective scare campaign. This time around, despite an uneven campaign and relentless media barracking against him, Albanese increasingly looks like he's sealing the deal.

The two-party preferred number in the Ipsos poll in the Financial Review can safely be ignored -- the election won't even be close to 57-43 (William Bowe explains the calculations here). What that poll does show is what today's Newspoll also reveals: Labor picking up on its primary vote, the Coalition falling on its primary vote, and Morrison's approval numbers falling and Albanese's rising. All within the margin of error -- but all going only one way.