Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

It’s getting to the pointy end of the campaign and the temperature is rising. On today’s Electioncast, federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman debriefs with news editor Georgia Wilkins about a rather testy leaders debate that came off the back of more bad polling for Scott Morrison.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.