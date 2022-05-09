There are two Barnaby Joyces in this election.

In the cities, there’s Barnaby the pantomime villain, the coal-loving rural hick, single-handedly holding the Morrison government to ransom on climate change, and driving some moderate Liberal voters into the arms of the independents.

But in the bush, there’s Barnaby the retail politician, roaming around the country handing out millions for classic Nationals’ boondoggles.